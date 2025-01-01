Cloudflare R2

Global object storage with zero egress fees

Powered by our programmable global network, R2 enables you to create flexible, multicloud architectures with S3-compatible object storage.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE R2
S3-compatible object storage

Our S3-compatible API gives you added flexibility — allowing you to access a wide range of S3 tools, libraries, and extensions.

No egress charges

Our affordable, consistent pricing helps free up resources across your organization — and you never have to pay egress fees for data accessed from R2.

Easy migration from existing providers

Our automated migration service helps migrate your objects all at once or over time — whatever aligns with your current needs.

HOW IT WORKS

Avoid vendor lock-in with our global object storage

Cloudflare R2 allows you to store large amounts of unstructured data — without the costly egress fees or vendor lock-in associated with other cloud storage providers.

R2 natively integrates with Cloudflare Workers, so you can easily perform authentication, route requests, and deploy edge functions across our network of 335+ data centers.

Reduce cloud spend and avoid hidden costs

What our customers are saying

"No egress fees is a big advantage, as surprise costs from surging traffic can be annoying... one has to be careful about surging costs for DDoS or viral traffic, but with Cloudflare, these worries are eliminated. Thanks to Cloudflare, startups don’t need to scale up dramatically or set up their own servers. This results in significant cost savings and eliminates the need for our own infrastructure."

LunarCrush

Top R2 use cases

R2 helps you create portable multicloud architectures, effortlessly move data between cloud providers, and optimize content storage and delivery.

R2 offers more than just storage. It helps you create portable multicloud architectures, effortlessly move data between cloud providers, and build exceptional user experiences into your applications. When you combine R2’s cost-effective solution with Cloudflare's global network and Cloudflare Workers, you can innovate freely, scale efficiently, and deploy applications faster without the burden of managing infrastructure.

Store and train AI data

Use R2 to store your AI/ML training datasets and model checkpoints – with zero egress fees. Easily leverage GPU compute in any cloud or region without worrying about data transfer costs.

Optimize dynamic content storage and delivery

Whether your content is generated by users or produced or produced by diffusion models, R2 helps you store your data securely and serve it with low latency. We take advantage of Cloudflare's global network - and the fact that our storage APIs are built on Workers - to cache data close to your users, so your data feels global without sacrificing consistency.

Unify storage with data analytics, and query your data in place

Your R2 bucket isn’t just storage anymore - it’s now your data warehouse. R2 now integrates Apache Iceberg and transforms your object storage into a fully functional data warehouse without any management overhead. You can now enable a data catalog on any R2 bucket and handle analytics workloads directly, without moving your data elsewhere.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

R2 Pricing

R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored and two classes of operations on that data. You pay zero egress fees.

Forever Free

Monthly Rates

Storage

10 GB / month

$0.015 / GB storage

Class A operations: mutate state

1,000,000 / month

$4.50 / million

Class B operations: read existing state

10,000,000 / month

$0.36 / million

See how much you can save with R2

