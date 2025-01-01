Powered by our programmable global network, R2 enables you to create flexible, multicloud architectures with S3-compatible object storage.
Our S3-compatible API gives you added flexibility — allowing you to access a wide range of S3 tools, libraries, and extensions.
Our affordable, consistent pricing helps free up resources across your organization — and you never have to pay egress fees for data accessed from R2.
Our automated migration service helps migrate your objects all at once or over time — whatever aligns with your current needs.
Cloudflare R2 allows you to store large amounts of unstructured data — without the costly egress fees or vendor lock-in associated with other cloud storage providers.
R2 natively integrates with Cloudflare Workers, so you can easily perform authentication, route requests, and deploy edge functions across our network of 335+ data centers.
"No egress fees is a big advantage, as surprise costs from surging traffic can be annoying... one has to be careful about surging costs for DDoS or viral traffic, but with Cloudflare, these worries are eliminated. Thanks to Cloudflare, startups don’t need to scale up dramatically or set up their own servers. This results in significant cost savings and eliminates the need for our own infrastructure."
LunarCrush
R2 offers more than just storage. It helps you create portable multicloud architectures, effortlessly move data between cloud providers, and build exceptional user experiences into your applications. When you combine R2’s cost-effective solution with Cloudflare's global network and Cloudflare Workers, you can innovate freely, scale efficiently, and deploy applications faster without the burden of managing infrastructure.
Use R2 to store your AI/ML training datasets and model checkpoints – with zero egress fees. Easily leverage GPU compute in any cloud or region without worrying about data transfer costs.
Whether your content is generated by users or produced or produced by diffusion models, R2 helps you store your data securely and serve it with low latency. We take advantage of Cloudflare's global network - and the fact that our storage APIs are built on Workers - to cache data close to your users, so your data feels global without sacrificing consistency.
Your R2 bucket isn’t just storage anymore - it’s now your data warehouse. R2 now integrates Apache Iceberg and transforms your object storage into a fully functional data warehouse without any management overhead. You can now enable a data catalog on any R2 bucket and handle analytics workloads directly, without moving your data elsewhere.
R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored and two classes of operations on that data. You pay zero egress fees.