Build serverless functions and applications without configuring or maintaining infrastructure with global deployment to over 335 data centers around the world on Cloudflare’s global network.
Deploy to Workers directly from any Git repository and spin up applications in hours not days without additional tooling.
No action is required from developers to add more compute power or worry about reaching a limit no matter how much traffic an application receives.
Gradually deploy code to an optimal location automatically to improve performance and reliability.
To enable industry-leading performance automatically, Cloudflare Workers runs on V8 isolates not containers. Our V8 isolate architecture enables instant start up times at no additional cost as there is no delay waiting for the runtime to be loaded into an instance upon initiation. Isolates already have the runtime, all that is needed is for the code to be loaded on invocation, virtually eliminating cold starts on requests.
We need exceptionally strong security for our customers who upload private app code to Docker Hub. Cloudflare Workers provides an authentication layer that ensures that anyone who tries to access user data is authorized to do so.
- Docker
From fast and light to longer running and more CPU-intensive workloads, deploy and execute code globally.
Upload and serve HTML, CSS and client-side JS with native support for static files with React Router, OpenNext, or the Vite plugin.
Collect logs, filter, search, and run queries to understand what’s happening across all your Workers.