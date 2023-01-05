Cloudflare Expands Threat Intelligence Offering with New Comprehensive, Real-time Events Platform

Customers can tap into insights from Cloudflare’s global network – one of the largest in the world – which blocked an average of 227 billion cyber threats each day during Q4 2024

San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today launched the Cloudforce One threat events platform to provide real-time intelligence on cyberattacks occurring across the Internet. Based on telemetry from Cloudflare’s massive global network, Cloudforce One’s threat events platform helps security teams get more done with the same resources by spotting issues faster, responding to threats quickly and staying one step ahead of how cybercriminals operate and what systems they target.

Every day, cybercriminals change tactics, finding new vulnerabilities to exploit and ways to overwhelm their victims. What’s more, cybercrime costs are projected to reach $10.5 trillion in 2025. For organizations to keep up, they need to understand the threat landscape they face. However, traditional threat intelligence feeds often lack meaningful or complete context for why a threat event was placed on the feed–similar to getting a warning without an explanation or path to resolution. Optimal threat intelligence feeds need to cut through the noise to deliver specific, actionable information about cybercriminals, emerging risks, and indicators of compromise (IoCs) that directly impact an organization's security posture.

“Not all threat feeds are reliable or timely. The industry is plagued by insights that are stale or fragmented, significantly increasing organizations’ chances of falling victim to hackers,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “Cloudflare has built one of the world’s largest global networks, which positions us to be one of the only companies that has access to the most complete and accurate threat intelligence. Our unique robust visibility makes our threat events platform the most comprehensive option to move the needle.”

Built on Cloudflare Workers AI, the threat events platform is designed to both scale and maintain resiliency during surges in data that reflect the unpredictable nature of attacks on the Internet. Starting today, the Cloudforce One threat events platform can help organizations:

Gain a single view of the constant attack stream across the Internet : Now, organizations will have access to an attacker timelapse view powered by threat insights no one else has, designed to answer strategic questions and drill down into the details of an attack. This approach ensures that users have access to the most relevant information at their fingertips.

: Now, organizations will have access to an attacker timelapse view powered by threat insights no one else has, designed to answer strategic questions and drill down into the details of an attack. This approach ensures that users have access to the most relevant information at their fingertips. Take action against today’s sophisticated threat actors : Security teams can tap into personalized information for a specific environment, industry or region. Threat events provide users with actionable IoCs and event summaries, including the associated threat actor group, with profiles that break down methods and map tactics.

: Security teams can tap into personalized information for a specific environment, industry or region. Threat events provide users with actionable IoCs and event summaries, including the associated threat actor group, with profiles that break down methods and map tactics. Boost efficiency and reaction speed of security teams: Threat events provide valuable context around the data gathered, allowing security teams to prioritize activity and focus limited resources on the most pressing threats. Businesses can significantly improve their threat intelligence ecosystem and overall security posture by routing and integrating the right threat intelligence into cybersecurity tools.

“Organizations need actionable threat intelligence to understand the scale of threats they are up against, and how the aggression and techniques of hackers are evolving,” said Blake Darché, Head of Cloudforce One, Cloudflare. “Most industry tools flood security teams with threat intelligence that's irrelevant, often leading to false positives and/or negatives. Cloudforce One’s threat events platform keeps customers focused on the most pressing threats to their direct environment, from trivial risks up through complex use cases like the exploitation of CVEs or insider threats.”

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

