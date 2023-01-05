Cloudflare Launches at TechCrunch Disrupt

New Service brings the performance and security tools from the Internet giants to the rest of the web

San Francisco, CA, September 27, 2010

Cloudflare, Inc. announced the launch of the public beta of its performance and security service (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) at the prestigious TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

“We are excited to launch Cloudflare to the public at TechCrunch Disrupt,” said CEO and co-founder Matthew Prince. “Cloudflare addresses two real problems everyone with a website has: making sure it’s fast and making sure it’s secure. By bringing the performance and security tools previously available only to the Internet giants to anyone with a website, Cloudflare is disrupting the very way in which content is made available online.”

Cloudflare is provisioned as a service through a simple change to a website’s domain settings. Cloudflare works on any platform, regardless of the underlying infrastructure. It does not require any hardware, software, or changes to existing code. Websites keep their existing hosting provider and infrastructure stack. Setup typically takes less than 5 minutes. Once on the Cloudflare network, sites see an average 30% improvement in page load times, a 60% decrease in bandwidth usage, and a 65% decrease in load on their server.

Cloudflare’s core service is free. Additional services, such as SSL, realtime reports, and advanced security are available for a fee beginning at $20/month. Cloudflare has been running a private beta since June and currently powers more than 1,000 websites. Cloudflare’s network has served more than 50 million page views since the beginning of the private beta.

“It is rewarding to have built a service that our users are already telling us they can’t live without,” said Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder and head of user experience. “What our team is most proud about is that we have built a service that anyone with a website can use, regardless of technical ability.”

Cloudflare’s founding team originally started Project Honey Pot, the largest open source community tracking online fraud and abuse. Cloudflare was selected from over 1,000 promising startups that applied to launch on-stage at TechCrunch Disrupt. Cloudflare is based in Palo Alto, California and backed by leading security and networking investors from Venrock and Pelion Venture Partners.