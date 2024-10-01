Cloudflare Images is an end-to-end solution that lets you build a highly scalable, cost-effective, and reliable image pipeline. Streamline your image infrastructure from a single API.
5000 image transformations are included for free with all Cloudflare accounts.
Eliminate the complexity of storing multiple copies of the same image. With Images, you can dynamically deliver multiple variants of the same original image.
Automatically deliver the best size and format by device and browser type, without hard-coding image transformation.
Apply visual effects to your images, like applying blur, adding a watermark, and automatic face cropping.
From a global network of over 330 cities, Cloudflare Images serves images from the data center closest to each user. You can choose whether you want to upload and store in Cloudflare Images or optimize any publicly available image on the internet.
"Cloudflare's global network and cache reserve have reduced our infrastructure costs and improved our image and static asset delivery times. The savings are huge, several petabytes per month."
Director of Engineering — Delivery Hero
Create predefined variants that let you specify the width and height dimensions when delivering images for different use cases.
The direct creator upload API lets you accept uploads directly from your users without exposing your API token.
Use signed URLs to ensure that only authenticated users can access certain images.