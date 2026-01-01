PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Hexnode
Enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Hexnode and Cloudflare
Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The company has been helping organizations in over 100 countries to stay agile and competitive in an increasingly mobile world.
Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. From SMBs to Fortune 500s, enterprises of all sizes have leveraged Mitsogo's prowess in device management to drive business productivity and compliance. Mitsogo's solutions adapt to the most complex of business environments.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare and Hexnode are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. With Hexnode and Cloudflare, connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users. Through this partnership with Hexnode, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.
Benefits
Enable device-aware ZTNA policies
Enforce device posture policies at the endpoint through a diverse set of deployment approaches.
Ease of management
Configure policies for what users can do on a device with a specific set of parameters, offering admins a consistent experience.
Improved visibility
Obtain a unified view of device fleets across a dispersed user base, helping ensure they are not compromised or lost.
What our partners are saying
"ZTNA is no longer a choice for enterprises to loom over, it has become a necessity. As a global solution for enterprise endpoint management, Hexnode sees this partnership with Cloudflare as a great step towards the future."
-Sahad M
CTO, Hexnode
Resources
BLOG
Cloudflare Announces Integrations with MDM Companies
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Hexnode in this blog post around our Mobile Device Management partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Deploy WARP with Hexnode
Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with Hexnode to help deploy WARP to bigger fleets of devices.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Deployment Guide: Cloudflare Zero Trust and Hexnode UEM
Review this step-by-step deployment guide for setting up Cloudflare Zero Trust with Hexnode UEM.