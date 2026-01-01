PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Cowbell Cyber
Adopt the best security standards and benefit from savings on cyber insurance premiums with Cowbell Cyber and Cloudflare
Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-sized enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Partnership Overview
As a cyber insurance provider, Cowbell Cyber understands the benefits of a sophisticated security posture and letting customers qualify for lower premium rates and enhanced coverage. Most attackers prefer to spend their time on vulnerable targets, commonly executing Denial of Service (DoS) attacks or infiltrating customer networks. Through this partnership with Cloudflare, our mutual customers have comprehensive protection against the most common and severe threat vectors.
Benefits
Improved security posture
In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.
Reduced premiums
Accessible cyber insurance and proper coverage benefits small and medium enterprises, improving overall reliability and generating discounted premiums for customers.
Adopt security best practices
Encourage the most vulnerable businesses to adopt proper security standards to proactively address potential vulnerabilities.
What our partners are saying
"The complexity and frequency of cyber attacks continue to rise, and small and medium enterprises are increasingly becoming the center of these attacks. Through partners like Cloudflare, we want to encourage these businesses to adopt the best security standards and proactively address vulnerabilities, so they can benefit from savings on their cyber insurance policy premiums."
-Jack Kudale
Founder and CEO, Cowbell Cyber
