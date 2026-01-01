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Buy .cc domains with no added fees

Register a .cc domain with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and advanced DNS security.

Your .cc domain secured by Cloudflare

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Launch a creative project

Use a .cc domain to establish a digital hub for Creative Commons initiatives, photography collections, or design portfolios.

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Build a concise web identity

Because it is only two letters long, a .cc top-level domain (TLD) is memorable and ideal for short links. Host your .cc domain on Cloudflare to ensure it routes traffic quickly and reliably.

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Deploy a digital community

Run your community hub on a secure domain. The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps keep your digital spaces safe from automated bot activity.

Why register your .cc domain with Cloudflare?

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Wholesale rates for creators

Cloudflare offers domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices. This helps ensure your long-term hosting and infrastructure costs remain predictable.

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Integrated security

With free DNSSEC and domain locking for all customers, Cloudflare ensures that your DNS infrastructure stays under your control.

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Automatic WHOIS privacy

Protect the information of your organization. We provide free WHOIS privacy so your contact details remain confidential.

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Instant global propagation

Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a project, your global presence updates quickly.

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