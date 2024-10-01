Digital transformation resources for CIOs

Explore insights and solutions aimed at reducing IT complexity and supporting innovation

The CIO role offers ambitious technical leaders the chance to shepherd their organization's digital journey and enable new growth areas.

Yet challenges like compliance, outdated infrastructure, and cost pressures often stand in the way. We curated these resources, perspectives, and solutions to help address those challenges.

Connectivity cloud

Cloudflare is a foundation for CIO innovation

Our connectivity cloud makes it simpler and more cost effective to build the tech stack of your dreams

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud is a unified platform of cloud-native services that provides secure, any-to-any connectivity for the entire IT environment.

We deliver the security, reliability, and customizability CIOs need to overcome common digital transformation roadblocks.

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

50%

Improve tech team efficiency by up to 50% *

24%

Improve customer retention due to network performance by up to 24% *

75%

Reduce implementation costs by up to 75% *

