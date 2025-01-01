Cloudflare for State and Local Government

Secure the future of AI-powered digital government

Partner with Cloudflare for advanced security, network and application services that power your mission today – and tomorrow.

Accomplish your goals with Cloudflare

Security Shield Protection Icon
Protect

Advance cybersecurity capability

  • Adopt Zero Trust architectures
  • Deliver resilient digital services
  • Defend legacy technologies
Network scale orange
Connect

Supercharge digital performance

  • Modernize apps and networks
  • Improve uptime and responsiveness
  • Boost workforce productivity
speed performance orange rocket - icon
Accelerate

Optimize with efficiency

  • Reimagine digital government with AI
  • Reduce costs and complexity
  • Break the cycle of tech debt

Need help deciding?

Explore trends that are vital to your mission

Learn how Cloudflare leads the way on critical topics and technologies that affect the future of government

Artificial intelligence

Building resilient networks for AI applications.

Cloudflare web3 icon
Cyber resilience

Prioritizing action for state and local agencies in 2025.

Post-quantum cryptography

Preparing today for the threats of tomorrow’s quantum computers.

Ready to connect, protect, and accelerate your mission?

