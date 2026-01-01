PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Liquid Web
Cloudflare and Liquid Web partner to reduce data transfer fees
Liquid Web powers online content, commerce, and potential to 30,000 SMB entrepreneurs spanning 150 countries. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings, including bare metal servers, fully managed hosting, Managed WordPress, and Managed WooCommerce Hosting, and continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its web-reliant, professional customers.
Commitment
Liquid Web is excited to announce our partnership with Cloudflare via the Bandwidth Alliance. The Alliance is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to providing the best and most cost-efficient experience for our mutual customers. This partnership represents yet another step in Liquid Web’s commitment to empowering Web Professionals worldwide in one of the most effective and quantifiable means possible: the bottom line.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
With this partnership, Liquid Web has committed to providing free bandwidth for all egress traffic (traffic leaving Liquid Web’s network) destined for Cloudflare’s network. This means that, for most websites and applications which use Cloudflare, this bandwidth represents the bulk of the traffic for which users typically have to pay.
What our partners are saying
"Liquid Web is excited to announce our partnership with the Bandwidth Alliance. We join in committing that we will deliver, free of charge, all egress traffic from our network to any of our Cloudflare customers. Eliminating bandwidth rates provides cost savings for Liquid Web and Cloudflare customers which solidifies our commitment to powering the online potential of our customers while being The Most Helpful Humans In Hosting™."
-Carrie Wheeler
Chief Operating Officer, Liquid Web
Resources
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Console Connect Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.
BLOG
Announcing Network On-ramp partners for Cloudflare One
Learn how Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners are helping customers connect to Cloudflare’s global network from their existing trusted WAN & SD-WAN appliances and privately interconnect via the data centers they are co-located in.