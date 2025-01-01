IONIX delivers continuous, external exposure management that goes beyond surface-level discovery. It actively maps your complete internet-facing footprint—including shadow IT and third-party dependencies—and determines which exposures are truly exploitable.
IONIX simulates attack paths, detects misconfigurations, and provides prioritized remediation guidance. It ensures that your digital risk is understood in the full context of your security controls.
Cloudflare and IONIX jointly provide comprehensive visibility into web exposure by discovering all internet-facing assets and validating protection. Cloudflare delivers real-time edge defense, while IONIX verifies coverage, correlates findings with WAF configurations, and assesses exploitability in context.
It also flags unprotected assets that require WAF enforcement, helping teams close gaps, maintain policy compliance, and prioritize effectively. This integration eliminates blind spots, reduces noise, and enhances response precision across managed, shadow, and third-party assets.