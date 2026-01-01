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Low-cost domain names

Inexpensive domain name registration starts here. Cloudflare Registrar is a low-cost domain name registration provider with automatic renewals, no markup on domain names, and no inflated renewal fees. Buy a domain or transfer a domain today and start saving money.

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The Cloudflare difference

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Domain names at cost

Cloudflare offers domain names with no markups, passing on the same prices charged by domain name registries. Transfer a domain to save on future renewals, or buy a new domain with ease.

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No upcharges for renewal

Domain name registration renewal is automatic, and Cloudflare does not charge extra renewal fees.

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Work with a trustworthy provider

Cloudflare Registrar is a reputable domain name service that keeps your domain names secure with the latest DNS security protocols.

Benefits

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Lower cost, no hidden fees

Cloudflare Registrar has no unnecessary add-ons, markups, or surprise fees. Just buy a domain, at cost.

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Easy domain transfer

Switch from a current registrar to Cloudflare and save. Setup is easy.

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Almost any TLD

Support for the most common top-level domains (TLDs) — like .com, .org, .ai, .dev, .uk, and .io — plus more than 400 others.

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Built-in security

Cloudflare Registrar defends domains against domain hijacking and supports the latest security protocols, like DNSSEC.

Buy domains at-cost through Cloudflare Registrar

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FAQs about domain name costs