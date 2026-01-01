Low-cost domain names
Inexpensive domain name registration starts here. Cloudflare Registrar is a low-cost domain name registration provider with automatic renewals, no markup on domain names, and no inflated renewal fees. Buy a domain or transfer a domain today and start saving money.
The Cloudflare difference
Domain names at cost
Cloudflare offers domain names with no markups, passing on the same prices charged by domain name registries. Transfer a domain to save on future renewals, or buy a new domain with ease.
No upcharges for renewal
Domain name registration renewal is automatic, and Cloudflare does not charge extra renewal fees.
Work with a trustworthy provider
Cloudflare Registrar is a reputable domain name service that keeps your domain names secure with the latest DNS security protocols.
Benefits
Lower cost, no hidden fees
Cloudflare Registrar has no unnecessary add-ons, markups, or surprise fees. Just buy a domain, at cost.
Easy domain transfer
Switch from a current registrar to Cloudflare and save. Setup is easy.
Built-in security
Cloudflare Registrar defends domains against domain hijacking and supports the latest security protocols, like DNSSEC.