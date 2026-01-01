Low-cost domain names

Domain name prices vary because of supply and demand. Domain name registries sometimes charge more for desirable or popular top-level domains (TLDs) and second-level domains (2LDs). In addition, registrars may mark up prices on some domains that are known to be popular.

Finally, some parties on the web practice domain squatting: They acquire domain names known to be wanted by someone else and artificially drive up the price.

In contrast, obscure 2LDs and common TLDs like .com can be fairly cheap, with some costing as little as $0.99.