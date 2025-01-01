Akurateco’s platform connects to 300+ banks and payments providers – Here’s how Cloudflare keeps it secure

Akurateco is a white-label payment orchestration platform that powers the infrastructure behind today’s digital payment services that entered the top 100 rising Ukrainian startups of 2024. Rather than processing transactions directly, Akurateco provides the software that allows other businesses to manage their own payment flows by routing transactions, handling risk, and connecting to over 300 banks and payment providers worldwide.

Akurateco’s white-label model enables clients to launch fully branded payment solutions quickly and cost-effectively, without needing to build complex systems from scratch or navigate certification requirements independently. Since Akurateco’s platform is already compliant with key industry standards such as PCI DSS, 3-D Secure, EMVCo, and PSD2/SCA, clients save significant time and resources that would otherwise be spent on passing these complex certifications independently. This allows businesses to focus on growth and customer experience while relying on Akurateco’s infrastructure to handle security, compliance, and scalability.

The pressure to perform without fail

Operating behind the scenes for dozens of Payment Service Providers, merchants, and fintechs, Akurateco carries a critical responsibility—especially when performance and reliability have a direct impact on their clients’ end users. Any slowdown, latency issue, or outage on the Akurateco platform can cascade downstream to affect customers who rely on it to route transactions, manage risk, or connect to banking networks. As the platform continued to grow its client base and expand globally, ensuring uninterrupted service and secure data flows became more complex and more critical.

To stay ahead of these challenges, Akurateco needed a cloud solution that could help maintain high availability, scale dynamically with client demands, and reinforce their security posture, all while reducing latency and maintaining system efficiency. In particular, they wanted to minimize manual configuration and eliminate routing bottlenecks that could slow down time-sensitive payment flows.

Why did Akurateco choose Cloudflare to help?

Cloudflare entered the picture when Akurateco was looking for a solution that could deliver consistent performance across a fast-growing, multi-tenant SaaS platform. With clients operating in multiple regions and industries, the team needed an infrastructure partner that could guarantee stability, scalability, and security at every layer—without sacrificing speed or control.

As Volodymyr Berketa, DevOps Expert at Akurateco, explains: “We needed more than just basic DDoS protection. We were looking for a partner that could support a multi-tenant SaaS platform with clients operating across different regions. Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, Layer 7 load balancing, and intelligent routing features were essential in helping us maintain seamless communication with our customers’ systems.”

The Akurateco team also highlighted key architectural advantages, including CNAME-based routing (through Cloudflare’s O2O technology) and request flattening. These features help streamline traffic paths, reduce unnecessary latency, and create a more efficient, automated platform environment. Combined with high-performance caching and robust security capabilities, Cloudflare provided a solution that aligned perfectly with Akurateco’s growth and infrastructure goals.

What was the result?

Faster and more reliable traffic routing through Layer 7 load balancing and request flattening.

Reduced latency by up to 35% thanks to Argo Smart Routing during peak transaction periods.

Custom TLS encryption deployed per client with minimal configuration via Cloudflare for SaaS.

Platform protected from malicious traffic with always-on WAF, Rate Limiting, and Bot Management.

Increased infrastructure resilience without increasing internal operational complexity.

Seamless service delivery for clients connecting through 500+ global payment integrations.

This is a big value add because it not only boosts technical performance but also ensures Akurateco’s clients experience faster, safer, and more reliable transactions at scale.

Ensuring performance under pressure

Maintaining high transactions per second (TPS) in a white-label SaaS environment is particularly demanding. Traffic volumes vary across clients, time zones, and transaction types. Usage spikes during product launches, seasonal promotions, or fraud detection events are frequent. The infrastructure must absorb sudden surges in load without service degradation, and it must do so securely, since every transaction may involve sensitive financial data that must be protected and auditable.

Cloudflare supports Akurateco in meeting these performance and security expectations. Its global network of 300+ data centers supports Anycast routing and Layer 7 load balancing allows traffic to be distributed intelligently and efficiently. Argo Smart Routing has reduced latency for Akurateco by up to 35%, which is especially impactful during peak traffic periods. Security capabilities such as WAF, Rate Limiting, and Bot Management ensure that malicious traffic is filtered out in real time, while Advanced Certificate Manager makes it easy to deploy unique TLS encryption per client. Together, these tools allow Akurateco to maintain consistent performance across clients, prevent bottlenecks, and scale with confidence, even in the most demanding transaction scenarios.

“Cloudflare can help”

According to Volodymyr, today, speed and security are the keys to success, and Cloudflare can give businesses the tools they need to succeed. “With Cloudflare for SaaS and advanced DDoS protection, businesses can confidently handle high TPS demands, protect customer privacy, and keep their entire system running smoothly. If you are ready to improve transaction efficiency and security, Cloudflare can help.”

As the Akurateco team looks ahead, they continue to explore new ways to extend their infrastructure and view Cloudflare as a strategic partner in that growth.