Cloudflare Load Balancing

A global, always-on load balancer
Load balancing hero

Cloudflare Load Balancing ensures better performance, uptime and user experience by dynamically balancing traffic across geographically-distributed data centers and servers.

Load balancing hero
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE LOAD BALANCING
Improved performance icon
Improved performance and resiliency

As soon as an origin server or server pool goes down, requests proxied through Cloudflare get instantly rerouted to the nearest data center — helping maximize performance and resiliency.

Performance acceleration rocket orange
Increased flexibility

Load balance traffic across multiple L4-7 protocols — including HTTP(S), TCP or UDP — and tailor your configuration to support evolving business needs.

configuration
Quick, simple configuration and management

Set up a customizable and scalable load balancing infrastructure using the Cloudflare Dashboard or REST API — no additional hardware or software required.

HOW IT WORKS

Improve availability and web performance with our global, cloud-based load balancer

Network map spot hero illustration

Load Balancing intelligently distributes traffic across your multicloud deployments to reduce server strain, enhance application availability and user experience, and minimize bandwidth consumption and latency.

It runs in each of our data centers across 330+ cities worldwide and is backed by our DDoS-resilient DNS — the fastest authoritative DNS in the world.

Network map spot hero illustration

Learn how you can elevate application performance and scalability with Cloudflare

Watch the webinar

What our customers are saying

“The combination of Load Balancing’s geolocation steering and Cloudflare’s caching makes sure customers are getting the fastest load times possible.”

Active Solutions, Managing Director — Nigel Hepworth

TOP LOAD BALANCING USE CASES

Cloudflare Load Balancing helps you maximize application availability while reducing server strain and eliminating hardware-related costs

Global traffic management icon
Global traffic management (GTM)

Load balance traffic across geographically-distributed data centers to ensure application uptime and resiliency, even during surges, outages, or attacks.

Local traffic management (LTM)

With private IP support, get near real-time failover across multiple servers, whether they are deployed in a private, public or hybrid cloud.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

See case studies

Get Cloudflare Load Balancing for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark