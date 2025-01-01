Sign up

Firewall for AI

Protect your AI applications from abuse and data exfiltration
Automatically protect your public Generative AI applications with Cloudflare's Firewall for AI

Secure your AI applications and APIs against common vulnerabilities – such as the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs– and emerging threats, ensuring data integrity and preventing misuse. Firewall for AI delivers comprehensive, model-agnostic protection, in-line protection integrated natively into Cloudflare's expansive global edge network.

Automatically protect your public Generative AI applications with Cloudflare's Firewall for AI
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE FIREWALL FOR AI
Discover and label generative AI endpoints

Identify shadow AI added to your apps without the security team’s knowledge. Gain full visibility of where your LLMs are running.

Document lock - Icon
Detect attempts to exfiltrate PII

Analyze incoming requests to recognize potential security threats, such as attempts to extract sensitive data, before they reach your models.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Real-time threat mitigation

Block misuse and malicious prompts at the edge from impacting your AI model's performance.

icon scale aqua
Modernize apps without compromise

Innovate and experiment with AI technologies while maintaining a strong security posture.

HOW IT WORKS

Intelligently protect AI applications at the edge

Page shield classifies malicious javascripts through machine learning - Image

Firewall for AI leverages Cloudflare's global network to analyze and filter traffic to and from your AI applications in real time. Analyze incoming requests and outgoing responses to identify and block threats before they reach your infrastructure. Filter malicious patterns without slowing down inference, using model-agnostic rules.

Page shield classifies malicious javascripts through machine learning - Image

Watch a short video to learn more about Firewall for AI.

Watch video overview

Top Firewall for AI use cases

Protect your AI models from misuse, secure sensitive data, and ensure the reliability of your AI-powered applications — no matter where models are hosted.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Secure custom AI models

Apply consistent security policies to your homegrown AI-powered applications and APIs.

Protect third-party AI models

Add additional guardrails and security on top of third-party AI models you digest and expose on your website. Our security controls are model-agnostic.

Discover shadow AI

Identify and protect AI endpoints unknowingly added to your applications.

Resources

Slide 1 of 4
Solution brief

Get an overview of how Firewall for AI protects your AI applications.

Read solution brief
Solution brief - thumbnail
Documentation

Deploy Firewall for AI to begin discovering and protecting your AI models today.

Read documentation
Video

Watch our short explainer video to understand the threat landscape for AI models and learn about key Firewall for AI use cases.

Watch video
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

Walk through a technical overview explaining how Firewall for AI works.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail
Solution brief

Get an overview of how Firewall for AI protects your AI applications.

Read solution brief
Solution brief - thumbnail
Documentation

Deploy Firewall for AI to begin discovering and protecting your AI models today.

Read documentation
Video

Watch our short explainer video to understand the threat landscape for AI models and learn about key Firewall for AI use cases.

Watch video
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

Walk through a technical overview explaining how Firewall for AI works.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail
Solution brief

Get an overview of how Firewall for AI protects your AI applications.

Read solution brief
Solution brief - thumbnail
Documentation

Deploy Firewall for AI to begin discovering and protecting your AI models today.

Read documentation
Video

Watch our short explainer video to understand the threat landscape for AI models and learn about key Firewall for AI use cases.

Watch video
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Blog

Walk through a technical overview explaining how Firewall for AI works.

Read blog
Blog thumbnail

Get Firewall for AI for your enterprise

Talk to an expert

GETTING STARTED

SOLUTIONS

SUPPORT

COMPLIANCE

PUBLIC INTEREST

COMPANY

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark