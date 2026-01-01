Resource hub

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Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability for anything connected to the Internet. Refer to our latest resources to learn how you can leverage our integrated global cloud network.

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Infographic

Brew up simpler connectivity

Visualize how adopting coffee shop networking with a SASE platform transforms your architecture.

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Solution & Product Guides

Coffee shop networking: Solution guide

This multi-page solution guide highlights how organizations can adopt a coffee shop networking approach with Cloudflare One, the agile SASE platform.

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Infographic

DDoS Attacks threaten patient safety

DDoS attacks are a direct threat to patient care, shutting down critical systems like EHRs and scheduling. The healthcare sector is the top target for ransomware, with attacks costing an average of $10.93 million per breach. Learn the four security must-haves to keep patient care online.

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Ebook

Simplifying data compliance during digital transformation

Learn three technical capabilities — including examples — that can simplify many compliance tasks

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Solution & Product Guides

Cloudflare for data compliance

Learn how Cloudflare's connectivity cloud can help simplify a range of compliance tasks.

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Infographic

The data compliance acceleration checklist

50% of enterprises don’t feel ready for data compliance management. This infographic explains emerging security capabilities that can help.

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Solution & Product Guides

Cloudflare Zero Trust: Pricing & Packaging

Learn about plans and pricing for Cloudflare's Zero Trust services.

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Report

2026 Cloudflare Threat Report

Understand the 2026 threat landscape defined by a new Measure of Effectiveness (MOE). The report details new risks from state-sponsored pre-positioning, token theft, hyper-volumetric DDoS, and more.

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Solution & Product Guides

Cloudflare CASB Product Brief

Secure your SaaS, AI, and cloud environments, automate compliance, and unify visibility and control over shadow IT and misconfigurations across your hybrid workforce without slowing down productivity.

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Ebook

Five ways DNS filtering helps your AI security strategy

Recommendations on how DNS filtering offers quick time-to-value to mitigate the risks of AI adoption, including by discovering shadow AI and stopping AI-enhanced threats.

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Analyst Report

The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud, 2026

Learn about the ROI of Cloudflare, with statistics, quotes, and use cases drawn from Cloudflare enterprise customers

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Whitepaper

Global Infrastructure, Local Control: Flexible Data Localization for Modern Networks (German only)

Cloudflare enables global network use with local control over data inspection, keys, and logs to meet compliance and GDPR requirements for organizations.

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