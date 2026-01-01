Article 14 Personal Information Notice

Cloudflare provides this notice of our privacy practices as required under Article 14 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation and UK General Data Protection Regulation (together, “GDPR”) and Article 19 of the Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”). This notice serves to inform you about how we collect, process, use, and share certain of your personal information. Continue reading for more information or you may review Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy.

Cloudflare collects limited personal information on prospective customers from third-party partners who help us to identify and reach out to potential customers, or by our salespeople finding your information on publicly available web pages or sites like LinkedIn. We use your information to reach out to you in your capacity as a representative of an organization that we think might benefit from using our products and services.

At any time, you can opt out of communications from Cloudflare. Marketing and sales e-mails have an unsubscribe link in the footer that you can follow, or you can contact us by email at SAR@cloudflare.com.

What is Cloudflare?

Cloudflare is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. We empower organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

What categories of information do we process?

Cloudflare collects contact information, business information, and professional information on prospective customers who may benefit from Cloudflare’s services. The categories of personal data we collect include:

Name

Company

Telephone Number

Email Address

Job Title

Job Function

Social Media Information (such as LinkedIn URL)

What are the purposes of our processing?

We process your personal data for our own sales, marketing, and prospecting purposes, including so that our sales and marketing teams may reach out with sales or marketing-related communications. If you are in the EU, UK, or Switzerland, please note that our legal basis for processing your personal data is our legitimate interest to engage in direct marketing.

Who do we share information with?

We do not sell your personal information after we obtain it. We do share information with third party marketing service providers as further described in our Privacy Policy under “INFORMATION SHARING”.

How long do we hold your personal information?

Cloudflare aspires to engage with prospective customers who could benefit from our products and services. Therefore, we process your personal information for a maximum period of five years from the date of your last engagement with Cloudflare plus five years unless you ask us to delete it sooner.

What are your rights?

You have the right to access, correct, update, port, or delete your personal information, and to restrict or object to the processing of your personal information (each of these a “Rights Request”). You may email us at sar@cloudflare.com with any Rights Request, and we will respond within thirty (30) days.

International transfers

Your personal information may be transferred to other countries where Cloudflare or its service providers operate. In these cases, we have implemented measures to ensure any transfers of your personal information are lawful and safe. For more information, see the “INTERNATIONAL INFORMATION TRANSFERS” heading in our Privacy Policy.

How can you contact us?

You can contact us via the below e-mail aliases:

SAR@cloudflare.com - Use this email address if you would like to exercise your data subject rights.

PrivacyQuestions@cloudflare.com - Use this email address if you have an inquiry for our privacy team.

DPO@cloudflare.com - Use this email address if you wish to reach our Data Protection Officer.

A list of Cloudflare group companies and their contact details is available under the heading “CONTACT INFORMATION” in our Privacy Policy.

Sincerely,

Cloudflare Privacy Team

Cloudflare Inc.