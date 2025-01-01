註冊

使用 AI Search 讓您的網站可被搜尋

建立 AI 搜尋，並利用 AI 平台提高可發現性

AI Search 允許網站擁有者使用 AI 自動建立和管理其網站的可搜尋索引。對於希望為其網站建立 AI 搜尋功能，或只是想讓其內容更容易被 AI 平台存取的開發人員和內容創作者來說，這將是一個易於使用且功能強大的工具。

什麼是 AI Index？

適用於 Cloudflare 網域擁有者
適用於 AI 平台/爬蟲

告別複雜的搜尋基礎架構。AI Index 會自動為您的網站建立全面的索引，讓您可以專注於您最擅長的事情：創作優質內容。

使用 AI Index，您可以：

  • 使用即用型 API（MCP 相容並支援 NLWeb）來打造出色的搜尋體驗。

  • 將您的網站連接到 AI 生態系統。我們將使 AI 平台更輕鬆地理解您的內容並與之互動。

  • 保持掌控。您決定如何讓您的內容被爬行和索引。無需再等待 AI 建立者發現您的變更，直接將更新即時推送到 AI 平台。

  • 透過您的內容獲利。加入我們的開放索引，即可針對您的寶貴內容獲得報酬。

準備好將智慧型搜尋引入您的網站了嗎？

搶先體驗網站搜尋的未來。請在下方註冊，以獲得提前存取和產品更新。
SecWk25 - 3/19 - [BLOG-2690] - 我們如何訓練 AI 發現惡意 JavaScript 意圖並使 Web 瀏覽更安全

申請加入 AI Index 私人測試版

提交表格，即表示您同意接收關於 Cloudflare 產品、活動和特別優惠的資訊。您可以隨時退訂此類訊息。我們重視您的隱私選擇，絕不會出售您的資料。請參閱我們的隱私權政策以瞭解相關資訊。

常見問題集

開始使用

解決方案

支援

合規性

公眾利益

公司

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.隱私權政策使用條款報告網路安全問題信任與安全商標