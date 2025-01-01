S’inscrire

A new type of web index that gives content creators the tools to make their data discoverable by AI, and gives AI builders access to better data for fair compensation.

What is AI index?

For Cloudflare domain owners
For AI builders

Say goodbye to complex search infrastructure. AI Index automatically creates a comprehensive index of your website, so you can focus on what you do best: creating great content.

  • Build amazing search experiences with ready-to-use APIs built on open standards.

  • Connect your website to the AI ecosystem. We'll make it easier for AI platforms to understand and interact with your content.

  • Stay in control. You decide who can access your content and what they see. Putting the power back in your hands, not the AI platforms.

  • Monetize your content. Turn AI access into a revenue stream while boosting visibility.

