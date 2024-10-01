Preemptively detect and protect against email-borne malware, BEC, and multi-channel phishing attacks with Cloudflare’s Cloud Email Security.
Today’s sophisticated phishing attacks are still getting through traditional secure email gateways (SEGs) and bypassing email authentication measures. Campaigns like malware-less business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers, insider threats, or QR phishing threats are difficult to detect, leaving organizations, employees, and vendors vulnerable to exploitation.
With email security services, organizations can isolate and block multi-channel attacks, detect highly-deceptive BEC attempts, and block malicious attachments and links to protect employees and vendors before, during, and after email delivery.
Advanced techniques for fighting financial phishing fraud.
In today’s digital environment, robust email security solutions are a must-have across all industries, including government, ecommerce, healthcare, and finance. A proactive email security approach is critical to maintaining data confidentiality, safeguarding financial transactions, protecting sensitive government communications, and ensuring business continuity.