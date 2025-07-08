Effective Date: July 8, 2025

This R2 Service Level Agreement (“R2 SLA”) applies to use of R2 only. In the event of a conflict between the terms of this R2 SLA and the terms of the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement, Enterprise Subscription Terms of Service, or other agreement governing Customer’s use of the Services (the “Agreement”), the terms of this R2 SLA apply, but only to the extent of such conflict. Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the Agreement.



1. DEFINITIONS:

1.1. “Error Rate Percentage” means the percentage derived by dividing (i) the number of Valid Requests that result in a response with a 500, 502, 503, or 504 HTTP Status (excluding, for clarity, requests that are throttled or rate-limited) by (ii) the total number of Valid Requests in a given 5-minute interval. For clarity, the calculation of the Error Rate Percentage will not include errors that arise directly or indirectly as a result of any of the exclusions set forth in the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement.

1.2. “Monthly Uptime Percentage” means the percentage derived from subtracting the average Error Rate Percentage in a thirty (30) day period for the applicable customer account from 100%.

1.3. “Valid Request(s)” means properly authenticated requests to an R2 bucket that conform with applicable Documentation and would normally result in a non-error response.



2. SERVICE LEVEL COMMITMENT

2.1. Cloudflare will provide a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.9% for Customer’s use of R2 (“Service Level Objective”).



3. SERVICE CREDIT CALCULATION

3.1. If Cloudflare fails to meet the Service Level Objective, Customer will be eligible to receive a credit against future payments for Customer’s R2 usage based on the percentage of the fees paid by Customer for R2 usage in the thirty (30) days preceding submission of a valid Claim (“Service Credit”):



MONTHLY UPTIME PERCENTAGE SERVICE CREDIT PERCENTAGE < 99.9% but >= 99.0% 10% < 99.0% but >= 95% 25% < 95.0% 50%

3.2. For the avoidance of doubt, all Claim requirements, procedures, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement shall apply to any Claim submitted pursuant to this R2 SLA. Any Service Credits issued under this R2 SLA shall be the sole and exclusive remedy for any violation of the Service Level Objective set forth herein. Customers may not submit a Claim under this R2 SLA and the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement related to the same Incident.