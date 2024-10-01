C5:2020

The C5 report covers security controls to protect customer data and is available to download from the Cloudflare dashboard.

Created by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security ("BSI"), C5:2020 is the Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue. The C5:2020 is an independent auditing standard introduced in 2016 to evaluate an organization’s security program against a standard of robust cloud security controls.

Frequently asked questions

Resources

Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

