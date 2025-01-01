Founded in 2008, Fair Future Foundation is a Swiss humanitarian organization committed to improving the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations, particularly in remote regions of eastern Indonesia. Their mission focuses on delivering essential medical care, providing access to clean water, promoting healthy sanitation practices, and developing sustainable, community-led solutions.

Through grassroots engagement and practical programs, Fair Future Foundation empowers communities to thrive independently. From building wells and health clinics to training local women as health workers, Fair Future ensures every initiative is deeply rooted in community collaboration and cultural understanding.

“We’re not doing charity, we’re building futures with the people we serve.” says Founder and Medical Coordinate, Alexandre Wettstein. As the Founder and Medical Coordinator for the organization, Alexandre is responsible for overseeing all projects of the organizations. This includes strategic planning, project execution, community engagement, and fundraising initiatives. In addition, he manages the website and personally writes over 95% of the publications to ensure that their articles, updates, and appeals effectively reach a global audience with clarity and impact.

“In addition to these duties, I am actively engaged in the field, providing medical care directly to those who need it most, particularly in extremely rural areas where access to healthcare is unavailable. Since the organization’s inception in 2008, I have been involved as a full-time volunteer, driven by a dedication to improving the lives of underserved communities.” Fair Future operates with this philosophy: 100% volunteer-run. With no paid staff, over 93% of donations go directly to field operations. Volunteers from healthcare workers to logistics experts dedicate their time and expertise to deliver maximum impact where it’s needed most.

Fair Future Foundation Programs

The organization runs three major initiatives:

: In remote eastern Indonesia, access to safe water is a matter of survival. Fair Future’s Water Connections initiative uses solar-powered pumps and gravity-fed systems to bring clean water to entire communities from a single borehole. This program not only reduces waterborne diseases but also improves school attendance, hygiene, and dignity through proper sanitation infrastructure. Primary Medical Care : With healthcare facilities often hours away, Fair Future trains local women to become Kawan Sehat (Health Friends), empowering them to deliver basic medical services in 20 of 22 districts across East Sumba. These community health workers provide immediate care, health education, and emergency assistance, creating a resilient, self-sustaining health network.

Protecting their operations with Project Galileo With operations spanning continents and critical work being shared with global supporters online, Fair Future’s digital presence is a cornerstone of its mission. From medical data to donor information, safeguarding this infrastructure is vital. But with no IT department and only self-taught knowledge, the organization faced mounting threats: bot attacks, unauthorized login attempts, and site slowdowns.

Alexandre admitted: “I’m a doctor, not a cybersecurity expert.”

Fair Future discovered Project Galileo in 2019 and the organization gained access to advanced cybersecurity tools that would otherwise have been out of reach. Since onboarding, the organization has taken advantage of:

DDoS protection : plays a critical role in keeping these websites online, especially during times of heightened visibility or controversy. By shielding them from disruptive attacks, it helps ensure that communication, donation processing, and the sharing of urgent information can continue uninterrupted.

: plays a critical role in keeping these websites online, especially during times of heightened visibility or controversy. By shielding them from disruptive attacks, it helps ensure that communication, donation processing, and the sharing of urgent information can continue uninterrupted. SSL encryption : secures all interactions on their sites, whether from donors, partners, or staff, by providing a layer of trust and safety that’s especially vital given the sensitive data some of these organizations handle, including in medical or human rights contexts.

: secures all interactions on their sites, whether from donors, partners, or staff, by providing a layer of trust and safety that’s especially vital given the sensitive data some of these organizations handle, including in medical or human rights contexts. Firewall Rules, Cache Rules, and Page Rule : tools they rely on most. These features allow for precise control over how traffic flows through their sites—blocking harmful activity before it becomes a problem, while also optimizing performance and load times. Even for small teams, this kind of customization can make a significant difference.

: tools they rely on most. These features allow for precise control over how traffic flows through their sites—blocking harmful activity before it becomes a problem, while also optimizing performance and load times. Even for small teams, this kind of customization can make a significant difference. Zero trust tools: To protect internal operations, they’ve also adopted Cloudflare’s Zero Trust tools. Without the resources of a large IT department, they’ve still been able to set up configurations that restrict access to sensitive content and track usage patterns, enhancing security without adding complexity.

“In addition, since we have been beneficiaries of Cloudflare services through Project Galileo, we no longer experience downtime due to malicious traffic and our website loads faster than before. Our confidence in managing security risks has increased significantly. Cloudflare’s analytics provide valuable information that helps us proactively monitor traffic patterns and combat potential vulnerabilities.”

“Without Cloudflare, we would undoubtedly encounter more disruptions and security vulnerabilities, as evidenced by the numerous reports of ransom demands and blackmail circulating online. Such issues could deprive us of the time and resources essential for our social, medical, and educational programs, which are crucial to our mission.”

Fair Future can now focus on building water systems, training health workers, and improving lives, without worrying about what’s happening behind the scenes of their website.