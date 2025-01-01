Sign up

Self-Serve Agency Program

Working Graphic Self Serve Partner Program
The Self-Serve Agency Program allows SMB agencies & hosting partners to manage your clients self-serve accounts easier.
  • Multi-tenant dashboard
  • Centralized billing
  • Discounted plans
  • No revenue commitments
Important notes: Cloudflare customers with active accounts must create a NEW USER to apply for the agency program. If accepted, domain and account migration to your new agency account must be handled manually by your team.
This program is currently in open beta and designed as a self-serve experience. Our Agency Partners who find success in this program fit the following criteria:
  • Manage their end clients' accounts as superadmins
  • Use only one billing profile for all accounts
  • Not currently residing in the APJC region
For questions, please reach out to agency@cloudflare.com.

Apply Today!

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.


Please see our Cloudflare Agency Terms. When applying, we recommend creating a new Cloudflare user (e.g. cloudflare@xyz.com) and set up a new billing profile for that user. Only domains added to your Agency Tenant Account will be considered for the program discount.

GETTING STARTED

SOLUTIONS

SUPPORT

COMPLIANCE

PUBLIC INTEREST

COMPANY

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark