Area 1 Security Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Area 1 was acquired by Cloudflare on April 1, 2022. Learn more.

Redwood City, Calif., March 18, 2021 – Area 1 Security, the only preemptive, cloud-native email security provider, has received a 5-Star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual list provides a definitive guide to distinguished partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. Only an exclusive group of companies that offer the best of the best — going above and beyond for solution providers — earn the 5-star rating.

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Area 1 Security and other vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Area 1 Security, a Gartner Market Guide Representative Vendor for Integrated Email Security Solutions, is a leader in migrating customers from traditional secure email gateways to cloud-native email security — an estimated $10B total addressable market. Area 1 offers the only solution that preemptively identifies and stops Business Email Compromise (BEC) phishing, malware, ransomware and other advanced phishing threats. On average, its solution prevents 30 percent more phishing attacks than traditional email defenses.

“Every day, partners tell us that customers are worried about the increase in highly advanced, targeted attacks: more BEC phishing, more supply chain fraud, more ransomware. Our No. 1 priority is to equip partners with the best tools for staying well ahead of these threats,” said Steve Pataky, Area 1 Security’s Chief Revenue Officer, whom CRN also recently named one of 2021’s 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs. “This CRN honor is a testament to that collaboration, and we will continue to stay laser-focused on building a world-class, partner-centric organization.”

By partnering with Area 1 — the only anti-phishing vendor named an “Outperformer” in the independent GigaOm Radar for Phishing Prevention and Detection report — VAR/Solution Providers, distributors, MSSPs and consultants:

Comprehensively protect customers against phishing across all attack vectors and surfaces: email, web, social and network — as well as cloud messaging/collaboration tools;

Can better leverage the value-based economy, thanks to easier access to organizations that are focused on vendor accountability and measurable performance; and

Generate recurring revenue, with the confidence of knowing that Area 1 has a 115% bookings renewal rate.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.