Workers Runtime - Service Level Agreement

Effective Date: April 1, 2026

This Workers Service Level Agreement (“Workers SLA”) applies to use of Workers only. In the event of a conflict between the terms of this Workers SLA and the terms of the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement , Enterprise Subscription Terms of Service , or other agreement governing Customer’s use of the Services (the “Agreement”), the terms of this Workers SLA apply, but only to the extent of such conflict. Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings set forth in the Agreement.

1. Definitions

1.1 “Error Rate Percentage” means the percentage derived by dividing (i) the number of Valid Requests that result in a response with a non-custom 500, 502, 503, or 504 HTTP Status (excluding, for clarity, requests that are throttled or rate-limited) that relate solely to the provisioned Workers by (ii) the total number of Valid Requests in a given 5-minute interval. For clarity, the calculation of the Error Rate Percentage will not include errors that arise directly or indirectly as a result of any of the exclusions set forth in this Workers SLA or the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement.

1.2 “Monthly Uptime Percentage” means the percentage derived from subtracting the average Error Rate Percentage in a thirty (30) day period for the applicable customer account from 100%.

1.3 “Valid Request(s)” means properly authenticated requests to invoke a Worker (directly through API or as triggered by a supported event source) that conform with applicable Documentation and would normally result in a non-error response.

2. Service Level Commitment

2.1 Cloudflare will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide a Monthly Uptime Percentage of 99.99% for Customer’s use of Workers (“Service Level Objective”).

3. Service Credit Calculation

3.1 If Cloudflare fails to meet the Service Level Objective, Customer will be eligible to receive a credit against future payments for Customer’s Workers usage based on the percentage of the fees paid by Customer for Workers usage in the thirty (30) days preceding submission of a valid Claim (“Service Credit�”):

MONTHLY UPTIME PERCENTAGE SERVICE CREDIT PERCENTAGE < 99.99% but >= 99.9% 10% < 99.9% but >= 95% 25% < 95.0% 50%



3.2 The Service Level Objective does not apply to any unavailability, suspension, or termination of Workers, or any other Workers performance issues that result from: (a) any of your voluntary actions or inactions, including without limitation, returning a custom 500 or 503 status code from your script, misconfiguring route triggers, incorrect configuration of bindings (e.g., KV, Durable Objects, D1, or R2, etc.), mismanaging Workers secrets, or exceeding resource limits like CPU time and memory; or (b) the unavailability or performance degradation of interdependent Cloudflare services upon which the Worker relies (including but not limited to Cloudflare CDN, DNS, WAF, specialized storage bindings, etc.).

3.3 For the avoidance of doubt, all Claim requirements, procedures, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement shall apply to any Claim submitted pursuant to this Workers SLA. Any Service Credits issued under this Workers SLA shall be the sole and exclusive remedy for any violation of the Service Level Objective set forth herein. Customers may not submit a Claim under this Workers SLA and the Enterprise Customer Support and Service Level Agreement related to the same Incident.