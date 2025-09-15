註冊

Fal.Con 2025

Event Architecture - Illustration

Our single-platform approach modernizes security architecture, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple vendors, tools, and policies across your organization.

Cloudflare’s cloud-native, single security platform delivers seamless security policy enforcement across network and application layers, thereby streamlining risk management and boosting operational efficiency.

September 15-18, 2025
MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Booth Number: 1112

Multi-vector AI models

AI Solution - Hero image

Multi-vector AI models and a unified risk posture power real-time threat detection, automated responses, and adaptive defenses against attacks targeting your people, apps, APIs, AI workloads, and network.

With a programmable global cloud network spanning 300+ cities worldwide, Cloudflare delivers industry-leading protection against sophisticated and evolving cyber attacks, ensuring robust protection without compromising performance or user experience.

SPEAKER SESSION

Unified Risk Posture: Cloudflare + CrowdStrike for Real-Time Threat Detection and SIEM Visibility

Date & Time:
  • Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 8:30:00 AM - 9:20:00 AM
Location:
  • The Hub
Speakers:
Andrew Meyer
Andrew Meyer
Senior Solutions Marketing Manager, Cloudflare

