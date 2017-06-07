IP Ranges
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Some applications or host providers might find it handy to know about Cloudflare’s IPs. This page is intended to be the definitive source of Cloudflare’s current IP ranges.
You can also use the Cloudflare API to access this list
IPv4
- 103.21.244.0/22
- 103.22.200.0/22
- 103.31.4.0/22
- 104.16.0.0/13
- 104.24.0.0/14
- 108.162.192.0/18
- 131.0.72.0/22
- 141.101.64.0/18
- 162.158.0.0/15
- 172.64.0.0/13
- 173.245.48.0/20
- 188.114.96.0/20
- 190.93.240.0/20
- 197.234.240.0/22
- 198.41.128.0/17
Also available as a IPv4 text list.
IPv6
- 2400:cb00::/32
- 2606:4700::/32
- 2803:f800::/32
- 2405:b500::/32
- 2405:8100::/32
- 2a06:98c0::/29
- 2c0f:f248::/32
Also available as a IPv6 text list.
Update History
Sep 28, 2023:
2405:b500::/32 added to ips-v6
May 9, 2022:
2405:b500::/32 removed from ips-v6
Apr 8, 2021:
104.16.0.0/12 removed from ips-v4
104.16.0.0/13 added to ips-v4
104.24.0.0/14 added to ips-v4
Oct 1, 2020:
IPS were confirmed, no changes
Jun 7, 2017:
199.27.128.0/21 removed from ips-v4