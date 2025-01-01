Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and helps companies achieve brand protection faster than any other solution. In use by 75,000 companies globally, Valimail stops phishing and impersonation attacks before they happen by automating DMARC, DKIM and SPF and providing continuous protection.
Valimail was selected as a Cloudflare-preferred DMARC solution due to its blend of automation, simplicity and superior customer service. Customers referred by Cloudflare to Valimail will be eligible for a special promotion, making it easier than ever to enhance email security. By combining the power of Valimail and Cloudflare, businesses get a multilayer solution to protect their email against content-based and identity-based attacks.
Stop more phishing attacks by using Cloudflare and Valimail together
DMARC automation means less work and errors for your team plus Cloudflare’s low-touch solution reduces redundancy and maintenance
Used together, Cloudflare and Valimail deliver brand protection quickly while reducing the time needed for ongoing management