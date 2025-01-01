Boyner redefines the future of retail with seamless and secure shopping experiences using Cloudflare

Since 1981, Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik has been synonymous with innovation and customer-centricity in Turkey as a leading company in the retail and fashion sector, encompassing a wide range of retail operations, including department stores and e-commerce platforms. Operating over 127 stores and a thriving digital platform, Boyner offers a curated selection of over 600 brands in categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Its commitment to combining physical and digital retail ensures customers experience the best of both worlds, whether they shop in-store or online.

Challenge: Upholding security, performance, and reliability to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences

Boyner’s digital transformation strategy is centered on creating a frictionless, secure, and engaging omnichannel shopping experience that integrates physical retail with its expanding digital presence. As one of Turkey’s leading retail and fashion companies, Boyner is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and future-proof its business against evolving threats.

However, achieving this vision required overcoming critical challenges in security, performance, and reliability. With an increasing number of customers engaging with Boyner’s digital storefronts, the company faced escalating cyber threats, including sophisticated distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that risked disrupting service continuity and eroding customer trust.

The complexities of omnichannel integration also introduced new security challenges. Customers expect a unified experience whether they shop in-store, on mobile, or via e-commerce platforms. Protecting sensitive data while ensuring a smooth transition between channels required more than conventional cybersecurity measures.

Maintaining seamless operations across online and offline touchpoints was vital, particularly given Boyner’s high SLA standards of 99.999% availability, equating to just over five minutes of allowable downtime per year. Any service disruption could impact revenue, brand reputation, and customer loyalty, making resilience a key priority.

To overcome these challenges and support its digital evolution, Boyner turned to Cloudflare to overcome these challenges, secure its operations and deliver the future of world-class shopping experiences in the digital age.

Shielding digital frontiers with Cloudflare’s comprehensive security framework

Boyner’s digital ecosystem is the backbone of its omnichannel retail strategy, enabling the company to deliver exceptional customer experiences across physical stores, e-commerce platforms, and mobile apps. However, as online retail operations expanded, so did the complexity and volume of cyber threats. From distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that could disrupt services to increasingly sophisticated attempts to exploit vulnerabilities, Boyner needed a proactive approach to safeguarding its operations.

Cloudflare’s DDoS Protection and Web Application Firewall (WAF) became Boyner’s trusted allies in this mission, providing real-time defense, identifying and neutralizing threats before they could impact operations. The WAF’s intelligent threat detection algorithms adapted continuously, enabling Boyner to stay ahead of emerging vulnerabilities without manual intervention.

“Cloudflare is more than just a technology partner for us; they are a cornerstone of our security architecture. With a growing number of customers engaging with Boyner online, Cloudflare ensures that every interaction, whether browsing products, making a purchase, or exploring digital storefronts, is seamless and protected. Cloudflare helps us focus on what we do best —delivering happiness through shopping — without worrying about disruptions or security challenges,” explains Hakan Türköner, CISO at Boyner.

Delivering unmatched digital retail experiences with advanced capabilities

Customers expect a frictionless and safe experience across every touchpoint. Cloudflare’s suite of advanced solutions, including Bot Management, and Advanced Rate Limiting, empowered Boyner to exceed these expectations.

Cloudflare’s Bot Management solution became a sentinel against malicious automation, protecting Boyner from threats to both customer experience and operational efficiency, including inventory hoarding and scraping, while enabling them to distinguish between legitimate users and harmful bots, preserving the integrity of its e-commerce platforms.

“Before Cloudflare, managing traffic surges and malicious activities was a significant challenge. With tools like Advanced Rate Limiting, we can now handle high-demand periods without compromising performance or security. Our customers enjoy uninterrupted experiences, even during peak shopping seasons like Black Friday,” remarks Hakan Türköner.

The integrated use of these tools transformed Boyner’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service, providing shoppers with a seamless journey across platforms while giving IT teams greater control and visibility over operations.

Accelerating retail innovation with performance and cost optimization

To deliver greater speed and reliability, Boyner adopted Cloudflare’s dynamic caching and intelligent traffic routing to deliver a faster, more responsive digital experience.

Dynamic caching reduced backend server loads by serving frequently accessed content from the edge, improving page load times and enabling Boyner to scale effortlessly during traffic spikes. Intelligent traffic routing minimized latency, ensuring smooth experiences for customers across all locations and devices.

“Cloudflare’s performance solutions have reshaped our operations. With Cloudflare dynamic caching, we achieved a 5% performance improvement at our highest-traffic endpoint during peak times. After implementing dynamic caching, 50% of the traffic for this endpoint is now served directly by Cloudflare, significantly reducing backend load. We now serve more customers faster with fewer resources. It’s a win for efficiency and our bottom line,” says adds Süleyman Dönmez, Application and Infrastructure Operations Director, at Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik.

These optimizations also cut costs. By reducing bandwidth usage and offloading tasks to Cloudflare’s network, Boyner was able to cut cloud egress costs by 50% for their endpoint and reduce overall Cloud infrastructure costs while enhancing the user experience. The company’s mobile apps, a key part of its omnichannel strategy, saw smoother navigation and faster checkouts.

Cloudflare’s analytics provided Boyner with actionable insights by tracking metrics like response times, cache efficiency, and threat mitigation. “Our investment in Cloudflare goes beyond security and performance. It empowers growth, allowing us to scale confidently, handle larger traffic, and deliver exceptional value to our customers,” adds Süleyman Dönmez.

Bring the future of retail to life today

Through solutions like DDoS Protection, WAF, and Bot Management, Boyner has ensured its online platforms are secure, reliable, and optimized. The results speak for themselves: virtually uninterrupted service, faster load times, and a seamless shopping experience that matches the company’s reputation for excellence.

Cloudflare has become an essential partner in Boyner’s mission to deliver happiness through shopping, enabling the company to scale efficiently while maintaining security and operational excellence. By protecting its customers’ data, enhancing performance, and reducing costs, Boyner has not just met the demands of modern retail — it has set a new standard.

“In retail, trust is everything. Cloudflare has become an integral partner in safeguarding that trust. As cyber threats evolve, Boyner relies on Cloudflare to protect customer data and online operations, reinforcing the trust that forms the foundation of customer relationships,” says Hakan Türköner.