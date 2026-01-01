Cloudflare for Energy
Protect your network, website, and data from an expanding threat landscape
As operators of critical, high-profile infrastructure, energy, oil, and gas providers want — and deserve — the most rigorous cybersecurity protections. With effective protections in place, providers can deliver uninterrupted service, improve customer experiences, and make life simpler for their security and IT teams.
That’s where Cloudflare comes in. Our global network offers security, performance, and reliability for anything connected to the Internet — and is trusted by the most highly regulated industries and regions.
Why do energy providers choose Cloudflare?
Protect critical infrastructure
Leverage fast, easy-to-deploy, and scalable layered defenses against DDoS attacks.
Secure web applications
Block DDoS attacks, malicious bots, web application vulnerabilities, API abuse, and more, using threat intelligence drawn from millions of global Internet properties.
Improve agility and lower operational costs
Replacing legacy infrastructure with cloud-based services accelerates time to market and frees budget to be used for innovation.
Secure remote workforce
Provide secure access to internal applications for any user, regardless of device or location, with seamless authentication.
Deploy intelligence at the edge
Enforce geo-based access policies or lower latency by deploying serverless code on Cloudflare's network.
Protect custom applications
Protect business-critical applications (not HTTP-based) that need consistent uptime and fast performance.