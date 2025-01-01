About Doppler

Doppler is the secrets management platform built for security and DevOps teams. It helps eliminate hardcoded secrets, reduce sprawl, and unauthorized access by centralizing storage, automating rotation, and monitoring changes in real time. Security teams get audit logs, anomaly detection, and compliance features for SOC.

DevOps teams benefit from automated syncs across CI/CD, cloud, and infrastructure. With granular access controls and instant updates, Doppler helps protect data, reduce risk, and keep secrets available so you can ship with confidence.