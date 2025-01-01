Buy .ai domains with no added fees

Register your .ai domain name to showcase innovation and expertise in the world of artificial intelligence. Secure your domain with Cloudflare for transparent, at-cost pricing and powerful, built-in security.

Your .ai domain secured by Cloudflare

Buy .io domains - Benefits - Launch your tech startup - Thumbnail
Launch your AI startup

Signal that your brand is at the forefront of AI and machine learning with a .ai domain. Registering your domain with Cloudflare provides transparent pricing and powerful security from day one, freeing founders to focus on building their projects.

Buy .io domains - Benefits - Brand a modern SaaS or API platform - Thumbnail
Brand your modern platform

As the perfect home for a SaaS provider or API powered by AI, a .ai domain conveys a modern and tech-forward identity. Cloudflare's robust tools ensure the platform runs at peak performance and stays secure.

Buy .io domains - Benefits - Showcase your open source project - Thumbnail
Showcase your research

Establish credibility within the AI community for researchers, students, and open-source contributors with a .ai domain. With Cloudflare's simple management and security features, organizations can focus on their work without worrying about their domain.

Why register Your .ai domain with Cloudflare?

Icon Tile Price
At-cost pricing

Cloudflare offers .ai domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices, with no additional markups. This ensures customers can invest more of their budget into what matters most: developing their project.

Icon Tile Security Shield Checkmark
Enhanced security

Every .ai domain registered with Cloudflare comes with powerful, built-in security features like free DNSSEC, two-factor authentication, and a domain lock enabled by default. This protects a domain from unauthorized changes and transfers.

Security shield protection - Icon
WHOIS privacy protection

Every .ai domain comes with free WHOIS redaction, which protects personal contact details from spammers and potential threats. Customers can focus on their work with confidence, knowing their information is secure.

Icon Tile Benefits Salary
No upsells or hidden fees

Cloudflare believes in straightforward pricing for .ai domains. Unlike other registrars, Cloudflare never uses upsells or hidden fees, so customers can register their domain with confidence and no surprise costs.

Frequently asked questions