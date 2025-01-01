Buy .ai domains with no added fees
Register your .ai domain name to showcase innovation and expertise in the world of artificial intelligence. Secure your domain with Cloudflare for transparent, at-cost pricing and powerful, built-in security.
Your .ai domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch your AI startup
Signal that your brand is at the forefront of AI and machine learning with a .ai domain. Registering your domain with Cloudflare provides transparent pricing and powerful security from day one, freeing founders to focus on building their projects.
Brand your modern platform
As the perfect home for a SaaS provider or API powered by AI, a .ai domain conveys a modern and tech-forward identity. Cloudflare's robust tools ensure the platform runs at peak performance and stays secure.
Showcase your research
Establish credibility within the AI community for researchers, students, and open-source contributors with a .ai domain. With Cloudflare's simple management and security features, organizations can focus on their work without worrying about their domain.
Why register Your .ai domain with Cloudflare?
At-cost pricing
Cloudflare offers .ai domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices, with no additional markups. This ensures customers can invest more of their budget into what matters most: developing their project.
Enhanced security
Every .ai domain registered with Cloudflare comes with powerful, built-in security features like free DNSSEC, two-factor authentication, and a domain lock enabled by default. This protects a domain from unauthorized changes and transfers.
WHOIS privacy protection
Every .ai domain comes with free WHOIS redaction, which protects personal contact details from spammers and potential threats. Customers can focus on their work with confidence, knowing their information is secure.
No upsells or hidden fees
Cloudflare believes in straightforward pricing for .ai domains. Unlike other registrars, Cloudflare never uses upsells or hidden fees, so customers can register their domain with confidence and no surprise costs.