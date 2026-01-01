Get everything you need to navigate our San Francisco marquee event.
General
When and where is Cloudflare Connect 2026?
Cloudflare Connect 2026 is in San Francisco from October 19 – 22, 2026.
Who can attend Connect?
Cloudflare Connect 2026 is designed for the architects of the modern Internet. Whether you are a security practitioner defending against the latest threats, a developer building the next generation of AI-native apps, or a technology leader transforming your organization with the connectivity cloud, there is a place for you at Cloudflare Connect. Attendees must be 21+ years old to attend.
Is there a digital component?
Cloudflare Connect 2026 is a premium, in-person experience designed for high-bandwidth networking. The full breakout sessions and certification tracks are exclusive to on-site attendees. Select keynote highlights will be available post-event.
Registration and pricing
What is the investment for Connect 2026?
Early Bird Conference Pass: $595 (now through June 30, 2026)
Standard Conference Pass: $895 (July 1 through August 31, 2026)
On-site Pass: $1,495 (September 1 — until sold out)
Public Sector Pass: $100 off (requires a valid .gov, .mil, or .edu email)
Cloudflare University: additional $495
What does my pass unlock?
Full access to all keynotes, technical breakouts, the Expo Hall, conference meals, exclusive 2026 swag, and our legendary Cloudflare after Dark @ Connect.
How do I secure the public sector rate?
If you are a builder in government or education, use your official .gov, .mil, or .edu email during registration to automatically apply the $100 discount.
How do I justify my trip?
Need help getting the green light to join us in San Francisco? Use the template attached to show your leadership team how Cloudflare Connect 2026 will help our organization build a faster, more secure future.
Can I transfer my ticket to someone else?
Yes. If you are no longer able to attend, you can transfer your registration to a colleague. Please email our events team at connectevent@cloudflare.com with your registration confirmation number and the name/email of the person taking your place.
Cloudflare University (certification and training)
How do I get Cloudflare Certified?
Level up your credentials by adding a University Pass to your registration. This grants you access to full-day, expert-led intensive training and the official certification exam.
What is the University Pass pricing?
University Pass: $495 (added to your conference pass pricing)
Can I add the University Pass later?
Seats for Cloudflare University are strictly limited to ensure a high-touch learning environment. We recommend bundling during your initial registration to secure your spot before they sell out. However, if you aren't ready to commit just yet, you can still add the workshop to your pass after you’ve registered if seats are still available.
Experience and logistics
What’s the vibe (and the dress code)?
Think "San Francisco tech professional." Comfortable shoes are a must for the Expo Hall, and layers are recommended for Bay Area micro-climates.
Will there be space for 1:1s with experts?
Yes. Beyond the sessions, we have dedicated "Expert Zones" in the Expo Hall, where you can whiteboard your toughest architectural challenges with Cloudflare engineers.
May I request accessibility accommodations?
Absolutely. Cloudflare is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible experience for all attendees. If you require specific accommodations—such as ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices, or dietary requirements—please reach out to us at connectevent@cloudflare.com.
Venue and location
Are there negotiated rates at any local hotels?
Yes. You can secure discounted rates by booking your accommodations directly during the registration process. We have partnered with several premier hotel brands in San Francisco to provide a variety of options for our attendees.
Our official hotel partners include:
Marriott
IHG Hotels
Hilton
World of Hyatt
How do I book my room?
Once you begin your registration, you will be prompted to select your preferred hotel from our curated list. Booking through the official portal ensures you receive the pre-negotiated event rate.
How can I manage my hotel reservation?
You can make updates to your hotel reservation via your registration profile or through your hotel confirmation email by our cutoff date, September 28, 2026. After September 28, 2026, when our group’s reservations are turned over to the hotels, you will contact the hotel directly for any reservation changes.
What is the deadline for the discounted rate?
Discounted room blocks for our conference attendees are available until September 28, 2026, or until the group block is sold out. While rates are secured for our group, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. We recommend booking as soon as possible, as rooms in the downtown San Francisco area fill up quickly.
Can I book a room directly with the hotel?
To receive the Connect SF discounted rates, you must book through the official registration link, and please do not contact the hotel. Rates offered directly on hotel websites or through third-party travel sites may be higher and do not count toward our event room block.
Are the hotels near the venue?
Yes, all our partner hotels are located within a short distance of the main event site, with many accessible via a brief walk or a quick ride on public transit (BART/Muni). You will be able to view the hotel distance to the Moscone West during the booking process.