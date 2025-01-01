在遭受成為頭條新聞的攻擊之後，Organization for Transformative Works 的志工們迅速行動起來，恢復連線並提升防禦能力。
Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.
Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.
Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.
Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.
Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.
Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.
5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds 求助於 Cloudflare 來改善他們的網站速度，並抵禦可能使他們的網站癱瘓的攻擊。
Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation 向烏克蘭提供人道主義援助，並支援抵達荷蘭的流離失所者，包括提供心理健康支持和翻譯協助。