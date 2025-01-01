Galileo 專案案例研究

瞭解 Galileo 專案的廣泛參與者，此項計劃旨在保護從事藝術、人權、新聞和民主等領域工作的易受攻擊組織。

Organization for Transformative Works

在遭受成為頭條新聞的攻擊之後，Organization for Transformative Works 的志工們迅速行動起來，恢復連線並提升防禦能力。

Celebrating Project Galileo's 11th anniversary with new case studies

Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.

Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.

Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.

Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.

Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.

Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.

5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.

藝術與人文

人權

UN Women Australia

在攻擊者的詐騙性交易企圖擾亂了募款工作之後，UN Women Australia 改為使用一個安全性更高的付款閘道，並努力打造適應未來需求的網站。

藝術與人文

環境

Awaq ONGD

Awaq ONGD 的核心使命是應對氣候變化，為此，他們收集了大量的環境資料，並需要採取一些策略，來確保科學家能夠可靠且安全地存取這些資料。

數位權利

Tech4Peace

Tech4Peace 旨在阻止虛假資訊在伊拉克的傳播，多年來一直面臨著重重阻力和數位威脅，自 2019 年該國發生十月革命以來，風險不斷升級。

歷史與文化

Muzeon

在 DDoS 攻擊干擾 Muzeon Association 分享羅馬尼亞猶太社區歷史故事的能力後，他們向 Galileo 專案尋求協助。

教育與衛生

Dream Girl Foundation

保護資料安全和抵禦攻擊對於 Dream Girl 基金會的成長至關重要——瞭解他們如何使用 Galileo 專案保護他們的網站。

醫療保健

HERA Digital Health

為了幫助推進為難民人口提供醫療保健服務的使命，HERA 依靠 Cloudflare 來實現 DNS、CDN、負載平衡和 API 網路安全。

動物權益 (Animal Rights)

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds（靈緹保護聯盟）

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds 求助於 Cloudflare 來改善他們的網站速度，並抵禦可能使他們的網站癱瘓的攻擊。

人道主義援助 (Humanitarian Aid)

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation 向烏克蘭提供人道主義援助，並支援抵達荷蘭的流離失所者，包括提供心理健康支持和翻譯協助。

