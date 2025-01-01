Buy .io domains with no added fees

Your .io domain secured by Cloudflare

Launch your tech startup

The .io domain is the top choice for the tech community. It's short and memorable, signaling innovation. Register with Cloudflare for seamless setup, transparent pricing, and robust, enterprise-grade security.

Brand a modern SaaS or API platform

A .io domain conveys a modern, data-driven identity, making it ideal for SaaS and API businesses.. Get yours through Cloudflare Registrar for robust security and peak performance your platform needs.

Showcase your open source project

Showcase your work on a domain developers trust. A .io domain shows you're part of the tech ecosystem. Cloudflare offers robust security and simple management, so you can focus on your code.

Why should you use Cloudflare to buy .io domains?

At-cost pricing

Cloudflare offers .io domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices, without any additional markups. This ensures startups and developers pay only the base cost, keeping their budget focused on building their project.

Enhanced security

An .io domain is critical to a brand, so it needs robust security. Cloudflare provides built-in features like free DNSSEC, two-factor authentication, and a domain lock enabled by default, protecting the domain from unauthorized changes or transfers.

WHOIS privacy protection

Every .io domain comes with free WHOIS redaction. Cloudflare provides this to protect personal contact details from spam and potential threats, so customers can focus on their work without worrying about unwanted messages.

No upsells or hidden fees

Cloudflare believes in transparent pricing for .io domains. Unlike other registrars, Cloudflare never uses upsells or hidden fees, so customers can register their domain with confidence and no surprise costs.

