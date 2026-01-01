PARTNERS
Cloudflare + VMware
Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with VMware and Cloudflare
VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future and meets customers where they are. Instead of tradeoffs or compromise, their software offers businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future.
OVERVIEW
Partnership
Add the VMware device posture signal to a Cloudflare Access policy to make sure every connection to corporate apps is verified for user and device trust. When a user logs in to an application protected by Access, Access first verifies that the device is managed by VMware Carbon Black, then checks policies from your corporate Identity Provider (IdP) to verify the user can access the corporate application. Every connection to your corporate application gets an additional layer of identity assurance, and users avoid having to fire up a VPN to get connected.
Benefits
Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation
Enforce device-aware access policies
Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signal from VMware Carbon Black into application access policies with just a few clicks.
Prevent lateral movement
Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data.
Decisions at machine speed
Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within 100ms of 99% of the world’s Internet-connected population.
What our partners are saying
“The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates multiple endpoint and workload security offerings into a single, cloud native platform. Leveraging VMware Carbon Black Cloud, Cloudflare can help customers secure and manage devices connecting to their cloud and Zero Trust networks.”
-Tom Corn
Senior Vice President, Security, VMWare Carbon Black
“We’re excited to partner with Cloudflare to provide our customers an innovative approach to enterprise security that combines the benefits of endpoint protection and network security. VMware Carbon Black is a leading endpoint protection platform (EPP) and offers visibility and control of laptops, servers, virtual machines, and cloud infrastructure at scale. In partnering with Cloudflare, customers will have the ability to use VMware Carbon Black’s device health as a signal in enforcing granular authentication to a team’s internally managed application via Access, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution. Our joint solution combines the benefits of endpoint protection and a zero trust authentication solution to keep teams working on the Internet more secure.”
-Tom Barsi
VP Business Development, VMware
