Project Galileo 案例研究

Galileo project spot illustration

Project Galileo旨在保护艺术、人权、新闻和民主领域工作的弱势组织，欢迎了解其广泛参与者。

Galileo project spot illustration

Celebrating Project Galileo's 11th anniversary with new case studies

Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.

Youth Initiative for Human Rights This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.

Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.

The Greenpeace Canada Education Fund (GCEF) GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.

Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.

Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.

Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.

Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.

Immigrant Legal Resource Center ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.

5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.

艺术与人文

Organization for Transformative Works

在遭受成为头条新闻的攻击之后，Organization for Transformative Works 的志愿者迅速行动，恢复上线并加强防御。

了解更多
人权

UN Women Australia

在诈骗者试图的欺诈交易对募捐活动造成干扰后，UN Women Australia 转用一种具备更高安全性并为其网站提供未来保障的支付网关。

了解更多
艺术与人文

Organization for Transformative Works

在遭受成为头条新闻的攻击之后，Organization for Transformative Works 的志愿者迅速行动，恢复上线并加强防御。

了解更多
环境

Awaq ONGD

作为 Awaq ONGD 抗击气候变化的核心使命的一部分，他们正在收集大量环境数据，需要制定策略来确保科学家能可靠安全地访问这些数据。

了解更多
数字权利

Tech4Peace

Tech4Peace 旨在阻止虚假信息在伊拉克传播，该组织多年来一直面临阻力和数字威胁，尤其自 2019 年伊拉克十月革命以来，风险不断升级。

了解更多
历史和文化

Muzeon

在 DDoS 攻击破坏 Muzeon Association 分享罗马尼亚犹太社区历史的能力后，他们向 Project Galileo 寻求帮助。

了解更多
教育与健康

Dream Girl Foundation

保护数据和抵御攻击对 Dream Girl Foundation 的蓬勃发展至关重要——了解其如何通过 Project Galileo 保护自己的网站。

了解更多
医疗保健

HERA Digital Health

为了进一步实现将难民与医疗保健服务连接起来的使命，HERA 依赖 Cloudflare 提供 DNS、CDN、负载平衡和 API 安全。

了解更多
Animal Rights

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds 求助于 Cloudflare 来提高他们的网站速度，抵御可能导致网站瘫痪的攻击。

Humanitarian Aid

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation 向乌克兰提供人道主义援助，并支持抵达荷兰的流离失所者，包括心理健康支持和翻译帮助。

了解 Cloudflare 产品与工具

阅读更多案例研究

入门

资源

解决方案

社区

支持

公司

© 2025 Cloudflare 公司隐私政策使用条款报告安全问题信任与安全商标