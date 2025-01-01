Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.
Youth Initiative for Human Rights This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.
Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.
The Greenpeace Canada Education Fund (GCEF) GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.
Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.
Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.
Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.
Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.
Immigrant Legal Resource Center ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.
5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
在遭受成为头条新闻的攻击之后，Organization for Transformative Works 的志愿者迅速行动，恢复上线并加强防御。
在遭受成为头条新闻的攻击之后，Organization for Transformative Works 的志愿者迅速行动，恢复上线并加强防御。
保护数据和抵御攻击对 Dream Girl Foundation 的蓬勃发展至关重要——了解其如何通过 Project Galileo 保护自己的网站。
Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds 求助于 Cloudflare 来提高他们的网站速度，抵御可能导致网站瘫痪的攻击。
Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation 向乌克兰提供人道主义援助，并支持抵达荷兰的流离失所者，包括心理健康支持和翻译帮助。