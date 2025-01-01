Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.

Youth Initiative for Human Rights This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.

Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.

The Greenpeace Canada Education Fund (GCEF) GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.

Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.

Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.

Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.

Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.

Immigrant Legal Resource Center ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.

5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.