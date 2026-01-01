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2026 • MOSCONE WEST

Cloudflare Connect

San Francisco

Monday, October 19 - Thursday, October 22
Register

Register

Join 2,000+ industry pioneers at the Moscone Center

Whether you’re architecting for a Fortune 500 or scaling a high-growth startup, the insights found here will define your 2026 strategy. Register before June 30th to save $900 off the on-site price.

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Early bird

$595

Now - Jun 30
Register

Standard

$895

Jul 1 - Aug 31

Onsite

$1,495

Sep 1 - Oct 19

add-on

$495

Cloudflare University

Public sector and education discount: We are proud to support those who serve the public. Attendees with .gov, .mil, or .edu email addresses are eligible for a $100 discount on their primary registration pass.

pass add-on

Elevate your experience with Cloudflare University

Go beyond the keynote — and add a full day of hands-on, instructor-led technical training to your registration. Cloudflare University is designed for architects and engineers who want to master our tools in a live, collaborative environment.

Optional add-on: $495

[Illustration] Connect 2026 Cloudflare University