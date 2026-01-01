2026 • MOSCONE WEST
Cloudflare Connect
San Francisco
Monday, October 19 - Thursday, October 22
Register
Join 2,000+ industry pioneers at the Moscone Center
Whether you’re architecting for a Fortune 500 or scaling a high-growth startup, the insights found here will define your 2026 strategy. Register before June 30th to save $900 off the on-site price.
Early bird
$595
Now - Jun 30
Standard
$895
Jul 1 - Aug 31
Onsite
$1,495
Sep 1 - Oct 19
add-on
$495
Cloudflare University
Public sector and education discount: We are proud to support those who serve the public. Attendees with .gov, .mil, or .edu email addresses are eligible for a $100 discount on their primary registration pass.
pass add-on
Elevate your experience with Cloudflare University
Go beyond the keynote — and add a full day of hands-on, instructor-led technical training to your registration. Cloudflare University is designed for architects and engineers who want to master our tools in a live, collaborative environment.
Optional add-on: $495