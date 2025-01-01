Cloudflare helps Newborn Town Inc. create a fast and reliable social experience, serving over 1.3 billion users worldwide

Founded in 2009, Newborn Town has long focused on global open social networking, and has built a social product portfolio including Yumy, MICO and YoHo. The company has served over 1.3 billion users in more than 200 countries and regions.

Challenge: Enhance localization operations, upgrade and develop better service performance and stability

For audio and video social apps, content loading speed is closely related to user experience. And as one of the first Chinese Internet companies to expand overseas, Newborn Town faces diverse performance, stability and cost challenges across a wide variety of regions and local network conditions.

“As we expand our business on a global scale, the help of cloud vendors is indispensable. The most important thing for Newborn Town is service performance and stability.” said Liu Mengpan, Head of Middle Platform at Newborn Town.

The Cloudflare global network and Argo Smart Routing accelerate traffic and save costs

To resolve these performance, stability, and cost issues, Newborn Town partnered with Cloudflare.

"After all, we do overseas business, and our previous CDN costs were relatively high", said Mengpan. "One of our major reasons for choosing Cloudflare is that it provides a highly competitive price for outstanding products. Industry insiders are also no strangers to Cloudflare products."

Newborn Town started using Cloudflare’s CDN and Argo Smart Routing — the latter of which routes traffic over the fastest network paths — in April of 2022. Cloudflare's global anycast network spans more than 275 cities in over 100 countries and regions, ensuring fast audio and video delivery, shortening loading times, and reducing buffering. And in terms of cost, Argo Smart Routing and CDN minimize content requests to the origin, reducing Newborn Town’s bandwidth usage and costs. Liu Mengpan said, "Cloudflare has significantly enhanced our optimization. Our overall speed has increased by 14% after using CDN and 56% after using Argo Smart Routing, saving us 80% on costs, which is extremely cost-effective."

Cloudflare Advanced Certificate Manager is fully hosted, saving time and effort

In addition to improved speed, Newborn Town also needs optimized SSL certificate management. For years, Newborn Town used paid certificates through third parties and tried free certificate management tools. But such certificate services are often only valid for a short period of time and require regular review by technical staff, resulting in high labor costs.

Therefore,Newborn Town chose the highly flexible and customizable Advanced Certificate Manager from Cloudflare. Liu Mengpan said, "With Cloudflare's Advanced Certificate Manager, we no longer need to go through frequent reviews, which saves us 30% on staff costs and gives us a price advantage compared to other paid certificate management services on the market, reducing overall costs by 35%."

In addition to creating better performance and cost savings, Newborn Town appreciates the professionalism and quick responses of Cloudflare’s support teams. Newborn Town plans to further cooperate with Cloudflare to explore the possibilities for more products and services.