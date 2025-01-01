Securing hybrid work involves many security disciplines and requires attention and collaboration across your entire business.
See how Cloudflare delivers on your use cases and simplifies key security processes.
Simplify complicated, overburdened VPNs with a more modern, scalable approach, utilizing:
Cloudflare Access
Provide a first class experience for third-party collaborators with fast, safe access to applications, utilizing:
Cloudflare Access
Extend Zero Trust controls to sensitive infrastructure resources without disrupting developer workflows, utilizing:
Cloudflare Access
Layered protection beyond the inbox—secure email, SMS, and collaboration apps with Cloudflare, utilizing:
Cloudflare Email Security
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Enforce malware protection with exceptional speed and consistency around the world, utilizing:
Cloudflare Gateway
Cloudflare Browser Isolation
Manage access and usage of SaaS apps and AI tools with better visibility and control, utilizing:
Cloudflare CASB
Cloudflare DLP
Regain visibility and control over sensitive data and source code across web, SaaS, and private applications, utilizing:
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Thwart phishing and the most dangerous threat vectors with FIDO2-compliant MFA and Zero Trust, utilizing:
Cloudflare Access
Our composable platform and network make it easier to secure any connection, so users on any device in any location can stay safe and productive using the Internet, applications, and infrastructure.
Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable services.
Provide superior user experiences with a resilient global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
We proxy ~20% of the web and block ~227 billion daily threats, helping you route traffic efficiently and catch more attacks.
Consolidate secure access service edge (SASE) / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane for better total cost of ownership.
Canva needed an effective way to manage and protect application usage across its global user base of 3500 employees and multiple third-party agencies.
With Cloudflare Access, Cloudflare’s ZTNA service, Canva’s security teams find it much easier to onboard and offboard new users, and to track their network activity.