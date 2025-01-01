Project Galileo case studies

Learn about the wide range of participants in Project Galileo, a program that protects vulnerable organizations working in the arts, human rights, journalism, and democracy.

The Greenpeace Canada Education Fund

GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.

Immigrant Legal Resource Center

ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.

Youth Initiative for Human Rights

This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.

Celebrating Project Galileo's 11th anniversary with new case studies

Fair Future Foundation

Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.

Belarusian Investigative Center

Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.

Insight Crime

This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.

Diez.md

Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.

Engage Media

EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.

Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.

5W Foundation

5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.

DEMOCRACY

VoteAmerica

VoteAmerica has a simple yet ambitious goal: mobilize record-breaking voter turnout in the United States. Learn how Project Galileo helps them protect voter data and prepare for traffic surges.

HUMAN RIGHTS

UN Women Australia

After fraudulent transaction attempts from attackers disrupted fundraising efforts, UN Women Australia switched to a payment gateway that offered better security and worked to future-proof their site.

ARTS AND HUMANITIES

Organization for Transformative Works

After getting hit by headline-making attacks, the Organization for Transformative Works’ volunteers sprang into action to get back online and improve their defenses.

ENVIRONMENT

Awaq ONGD

As part of Awaq ONGD’s core mission of fighting climate change, they are collecting a great deal of environmental data and require strategies to ensure reliable and secure access for scientists.

DIGITAL RIGHTS

Tech4Peace

Tech4Peace, which aims to stop the spread of false information in Iraq, has faced resistance and digital threats over the years, with the risks escalating since the country's October Revolution in 2019.

History and Culture

Muzeon

After DDoS attacks interfered with the Muzeon Association’s ability to share stories about the history of a Jewish community in Romania, they requested help from Project Galileo.

Education and Health

Dream Girl Foundation

Securing data and fending off attacks are critical to Dream Girl Foundation’s ability to thrive — learn how they protect their website with Project Galileo.

Healthcare

HERA Digital Health

To help further their mission to connect refugee populations with healthcare services, HERA relies on Cloudflare for DNS, CDN, Load Balancing, and API security.

Animal Rights

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds

The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds turned to Cloudflare to improve their site speed and defend against attacks that could bring down their site.

Humanitarian Aid

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation

Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supports displaced people arriving in the Netherlands, including mental health support and translation help.

