Cloudflare + Sumo Logic

Provide comprehensive real-time insights through Sumo Logic’s integration with Cloudflare

Sumo Logic is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing.

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT to derive actionable insights in seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures.

Partnership Overview

Sumo Logic’s analytics integration with Cloudflare gives customers several dashboards to help analyze their logs, and lays out the key metrics from their websites and applications on the Cloudflare network.

Through this integration with Sumo Logic, users can view a snapshot of their security, performance, and reliability metrics, and filter according to a wide array of indices.

The integration supports pushing logs directly to Sumo Logic. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.

Sumo Logic dashboard

Benefits

Comprehensive overview

Monitor the most important web traffic behavior and metrics for your sites and applications on the Cloudflare network.

Detailed filtering

View which countries and IPs your traffic is coming from, and analyze the breakdown between mobile and desktop traffic, protocol, methods, and content types.

Built-in security

Detect and mitigate bad bots to prevent malicious activities (i.e. credential stuffing, content spam), and obtain information on security and threat metrics.

What our partners are saying

Sumo Logic logo

"As a long time Cloudflare partner, we’ve worked together to help joint customers analyze events and trends from their websites and applications to provide end-to-end visibility and improve digital experiences. We’re excited to expand our partnership as part of the Cloudflare Analytics ecosystem to provide comprehensive real-time insights for both observability and the security of mission-critical applications and services with our Cloud SIEM solution."

-John Coyle
Vice President of Business Development, Sumo Logic

