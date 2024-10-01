Zaraz loads third-party tools in the cloud, away from browsers, improving web application speed, security, and privacy. Load analytics tools, advertising pixels, widgets, and other third-party tools without slowing down your applications.
Improve website performance by loading third-party tools in the cloud instead of the browser. The result: a better user experience and improved SEO.
Third-party scripts can be entry points for attackers. Zaraz gives you control over what scripts can do on your site, reducing your risk.
Control personal data accessed by third-party tools.
Add multiple third-party tools using the Zaraz dashboard, with minimal code changes. Use one API to track engagement.
With Cloudflare Zaraz, third-party tools load in the cloud instead of the browser.
Running on the Cloudflare global network, which spans 330 cities across 120 countries, Zaraz dynamically deploys third-party tools with minimal latency, no matter where users are.
"Leveraging Zaraz, Instacart was able to significantly improve performance of our Shopper-specific domains with minimal changes required to the overall site."
Staff Software Engineer, Cloud Foundations, Instacart — Marc Barry
Without code changes, Zaraz can speed up websites by offloading third-party tools from the browser.
Limit what scripts can do on your website to reduce the risks from potential third-party tool compromise.
Get an alert or mask sensitive information when it is passed to third-party vendors.