Learn about the wide range of participants in Project Galileo, a program that protects vulnerable organizations working in the arts, human rights, journalism, and democracy.
GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.
ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.
This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.
Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.
Belarusian Investigative Center
Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.
This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.
Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.
EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.
Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.
5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
VoteAmerica has a simple yet ambitious goal: mobilize record-breaking voter turnout in the United States. Learn how Project Galileo helps them protect voter data and prepare for traffic surges.
After fraudulent transaction attempts from attackers disrupted fundraising efforts, UN Women Australia switched to a payment gateway that offered better security and worked to future-proof their site.
After getting hit by headline-making attacks, the Organization for Transformative Works’ volunteers sprang into action to get back online and improve their defenses.
As part of Awaq ONGD’s core mission of fighting climate change, they are collecting a great deal of environmental data and require strategies to ensure reliable and secure access for scientists.
Tech4Peace, which aims to stop the spread of false information in Iraq, has faced resistance and digital threats over the years, with the risks escalating since the country's October Revolution in 2019.
After DDoS attacks interfered with the Muzeon Association’s ability to share stories about the history of a Jewish community in Romania, they requested help from Project Galileo.
Securing data and fending off attacks are critical to Dream Girl Foundation’s ability to thrive — learn how they protect their website with Project Galileo.
To help further their mission to connect refugee populations with healthcare services, HERA relies on Cloudflare for DNS, CDN, Load Balancing, and API security.
The Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds turned to Cloudflare to improve their site speed and defend against attacks that could bring down their site.
Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supports displaced people arriving in the Netherlands, including mental health support and translation help.