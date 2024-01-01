How DNSSEC Works

Delegation Signer Records



DNSSEC introduces a delegation signer (DS) record to allow the transfer of trust from a parent zone to a child zone. A zone operator hashes the DNSKEY record containing the public KSK and gives it to the parent zone to publish as a DS record.



Every time a resolver is referred to a child zone, the parent zone also provides a DS record. This DS record is how resolvers know that the child zone is DNSSEC-enabled. To check the validity of the child zone’s public KSK, the resolver hashes it and compares it to the DS record from the parent. If they match, the resolver can assume that the public KSK hasn’t been tampered with, which means it can trust all of the records in the child zone. This is how a chain of trust is established in DNSSEC.



Note that any change in the KSK also requires a change in the parent zone’s DS record. Changing the DS record is a multi-step process that can end up breaking the zone if it’s performed incorrectly. First, the parent needs to add the new DS record, then they need to wait until the TTL for the original DS record to expire before removing it. This is why it’s much easier to swap out zone-signing keys than key-signing keys.



Explicit Denial of Existence



If you ask DNS for the IP address of a domain that doesn’t exist, it returns an empty answer—there’s no way to explicitly say, “sorry, the zone you requested doesn’t exist.” This is a problem if you want to authenticate the response, since there’s no message to sign. DNSSEC fixes this by adding the NSEC and NSEC3 record types. They both allow for an authenticated denial of existence.



NSEC works by returning the “next secure” record. For example, consider a name server that defines AAAA records for api, blog, and www. If you request a record for store, it would return an NSEC record containing www, meaning there’s no AAAA records between store and www when the records are sorted alphabetically. This effectively tells you that store doesn’t exist. And, since the NSEC record is signed, you can validate its corresponding RRSIG just like any RRset.



Unfortunately, this solution allows anybody to walk through the zone and gather every single record without knowing which ones they’re looking for. This can be a potential security threat if the zone administrator was counting on the contents of the zone being private. You can read more about this problem in DNSSEC: Complexities and Considerations, as well as Cloudflare’s unique solution in DNSSEC Done Right.