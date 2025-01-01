Dealer eProcess verwendet SSL for SaaS, um die Websites seiner Kunden auf sichere Art bereitzustellen.

The Dealer eProcess website platform was designed with a unique, customer-centric design. All website features, from navigation to image optimization, were built within their responsive platform to give the customer the quickest, easiest car-buying experience possible. Whether a user is on mobile device, tablet, or desktop, they will get a completely secure (SSL/HTTPS) hassle-free web-browsing experience that no one else can match.

Dealer eProcess’ Challenge: Scaling and Protecting Customer Sites “Our customers need to have optimal website performance to generate business and leads, they’re relying on us to provide that for them,” said Jim Bodine, Chief Information Officer at Dealer eProcess. “With over 1600 different websites to protect, choosing Cloudflare’s “always on” DDoS mitigation and WAF to protect all our customers at once was an easy choice to make.”

Dealer eProcess’ Solution: Integrated, Always-On Security Dealer eProcess quickly enlisted some DDoS protection, but wanted to make sure they had the perfect fit as they secured a long-term vendor. “We analyzed all vendor options,” Bodine noted, “but Cloudflare’s competitors had smaller networks and were less featured than Cloudflare. We use Cloudflare’s CDN, Argo Smart Routing, DDoS Mitigation, Web Application Firewall, Rate Limiting to protect against bots, as well as SSL for SaaS. The combination of all these performance and security products in one interface that’s easy to manage made choosing Cloudflare easy.”

Jetzt sind nicht nur die Websites der Kunden von Dealer eProcess durch Cloudflares führende DDoS-Abwehr geschützt. Mit SSL for SaaS werden diese Websites auch automatisch mit SSL-Zertifikaten ausgestattet, die von Cloudflare verwaltet und erneuert werden. Das bedeutet: wenn diese Websites sensible Informationen verarbeiten, z. B. Zahlungsinformationen von Kunden, werden diese Transaktionen über sichere, verschlüsselte Verbindungen abgewickelt. Darüber hinaus müssen die Kunden von Dealer eProcess nicht den mühsamen Prozess des Kaufs und Versendens von Zertifikaten für ihre Domains durchlaufen, nur um sie ein Jahr später wieder erneuern zu müssen. Cloudflare automatisiert und verwaltet den gesamten Lebenszyklus der Zertifikate.